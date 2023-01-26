In Sevastopol, the prosecutor’s office sent a criminal case to court against a 17-year-old driver of an electric scooter who knocked down a pensioner to death. He writes about this on Thursday, January 26, IA “Kryminform” with reference to the senior assistant to the regional prosecutor Marina Kuzmenko.

The incident occurred in April 2022 near house number 4 on General Zakharov Square. According to law enforcement officers, a young man riding a Ninebot KickScooter Max scooter violated traffic rules and ran into an elderly woman. As a result, she received bodily injuries, including an open craniocerebral injury. The woman died in the hospital.

According to the investigation, the scooter, according to its technical characteristics, is a moped with an electric motor with a maximum rated power in continuous load mode exceeding 250 W.

The case was sent to the Nakhimovsky District Court of Sevastopol. The suspect faces forced labor or imprisonment for up to five years.

In 2022, 838 accidents involving electric scooters and other means of personal mobility were registered in Russia, in which 19 people died and 870 were injured. Compared to 2021, accident rates have doubled.