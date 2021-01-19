A 13-year-old girl who was sexually abused by a neighbor voluntarily terminated a 12-week pregnancy and sparked the debate over the decriminalization of abortion in Venezuela. The Justice imprisoned the woman who helped her and released the aggressor for lack of evidence.

The case aroused outrage in a good part of public opinion that rejects the arrest of Vanesa Rosales, the teacher and activist who facilitated abortion and who was three months behind bars, although he is now under house arrest awaiting a trial that could end up sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The issue is so controversial that there are still few who dare to speak out openly, without hiding behind the wall of social networks, where the most extreme reactions were immediate.

But if a pregnancy in a 13-year-old girl always carries some inevitable drawbacks due to immaturity -both physical and psychological of the woman-, in Venezuela it is aggravated, by the harsh living conditions of the majority of citizens, who live in misery and with no signs of improvement in the near future.

If the adolescent had belonged to a family with economic possibilities, would the same have happened? Would she have had an abortion in this way or had other options been sought in the hands of specialists? And, what is still equally important: had there been a complaint? Would the news have been known or would it remain private?

A poster in favor of the decriminalization of abortion, in Caracas, this Monday. Photo: EFE

Rapist released

The girl, whose identity remains hidden, was repeatedly raped by a 52-year-old man who lived in the same favela, located in the Andean state of Mérida (west).

The youngest got pregnant and it wasn’t until she was three months pregnant that she got a pill to interrupt the pregnancy. There, Rosales enters the scene, an educator whom the girl and her mother had known for years. And they knew that she has spent years dedicated to social work in poor communities in that region.

The teacher, at the request of the victim’s mother, gave them the abortion pill, which the girl took in early October last year. The young girl suffered bleeding and ended up in a public hospital.

The girl’s mother, who at the time had gone to a police station to report the rape, ended arrested and accused of attending an abortion, although she was released 22 days later.

Still hospitalized, the girl was forced to testify. She said that her teacher had provided her with the medicine, a testimony that served to imprison the activist for 90 days but not to keep the attacker behind bars, who was arrested and released in less than 48 hours, as it could not be proven flagrante delicto.

The emergency entrance of the Concepción Palacios Maternity Hospital, in Caracas. Photo: EFE

Poverty and the right to health

Rosales is accused of the crimes of association to commit a crime and for causing the abortion of a woman with her consent, one of the causes established by Venezuelan legislation to punish the interruption of pregnancy, a prohibited scenario even when the fetus or pregnancy is unviable. It is the product of a violation.

The authorities, according to information released by local media, accuse the activist of having charged for the supply of the pill and for allegedly possessing 600 doses of this type of medicine, a complaint that the defense denies and indicates as “false.”

“Vanesa has worked for the sexual and reproductive rights of women for many years (…) she never charged for anything,” Venus Faddoul, a defense attorney for the teacher, tells Efe that, according to a medical review, the fetus “He was condemned to die” because the girl “did not have a developed uterus.”

Thus, continues Faddoul, the victim, who lives in extreme poverty, was re-victimized by being denied the right to health, by facing the taboos against abortion in Venezuela and by being in the middle of a judicial system that “ignores the need for a gender perspective” in these cases.

The case of a raped girl ignited the debate over legal abortion in Venezuela. Photo: EFE

The fight for decriminalization

Although Vanesa was arrested on October 12, 2020, it was only in January that her case resonated at the top, with dozens of human rights organizations and personalities, some linked to the government, calling for her immediate release.

“This is the breaking point to put the issue of decriminalization in Venezuela to swear (by force), because they have never let it be put up with more efforts than the feminist movement has made,” says Faddoul, who says she is convinced ” don’t let your guard down. “

The fight, he maintains, seeks to achieve that the country decriminalize, at least, the three humanitarian causes for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy: rape, unfeasibility of the fetus and danger of the mother’s life, the latter allowed in theory but without an established protocol.

The debate on decriminalization may get a door for the first time in Parliament or, at least, so said the president of the Chamber, Jorge Rodríguez, who, with less than two weeks in office, indicated that “complex” issues such as abortion “surely” will be discussed, although he did not add details about it.

Meanwhile, Vanesa is still in danger of being sentenced for helping a girl who was born and raised, the same girl who today feels guilty for having put her teacher in that position. AND the aggressor remains on the run, albeit with an Interpol red alert that was issued a month after he was released.

By Héctor Pereira, EFE agency

