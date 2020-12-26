Sweden has confirmed the first case of infection with a new strain of coronavirus, which was previously identified in the UK. This was announced on Saturday, December 26, by the head of the Public Health Agency Sarah Bufors.

According to her, a mutated variant of COVID-19 was found in a Swedish citizen who came to the province of Södermanland from the UK. It is alleged that the patient was in quarantine, none of his family members became infected.

Doctors in the Svealand region noted that the citizen behaved “exceptionally perfect”, due to which the likelihood of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in Sweden is “extremely small, if at all,” writes Aftonbladet…

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that a new strain of coronavirus had been identified in France.

A new mutated variant of COVID-19 was discovered in the UK on December 14. It is 56% more infectious than the original, which could lead to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals in the future, said scientists from the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School.

Due to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus, air traffic with the UK has been suspended by more than 35 countries. Russia suspended flights to the United Kingdom on December 22.

On Friday, December 25, the head of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, announced that a new strain of coronavirus was found in eight European countries.