The now super-famous man who bears the name of Manuel Andrés López Obrador it is, from the medical point of view of the pathology and also from common sense, a complete “case”. As such, then must be analyzed and judgedbecause its presence has unfortunate consequences like the germs that contagious diseases spread causing epidemics, although this “case” is even more undesirable because everything it involves is artificially planned and sustained with the legalized authority of implementation of normal and acceptable appearance, although on this occasion it is not the product of a civil war or revolution, like the “reform” and the Mexican revolution and the constitutionalist revolution and other convulsions that precede the López Obrador “case”, but that did inherit many details of style and procedure, sophistry, slogans and trends. The most incredible thing is the fact that an egotistical and megalomaniac mental retard has been able to stubbornly climb the ranks and positions of authority to his supreme goal of president in the National Palace. It is very sad to have to exhibit and negatively qualify whoever serves as the nation’s representative to the world, who is surely mocked in international circles, for such an ostentatious desire for greatness that is so obviously unattainable. He wants to go down in history as the executor of great material works and as a great reformer for which he invented his “fourth transformation”, so praised by many of the so-called useful idiots who are shown on television and who are grouped in the filthy so-called political party called “MORENA”, another great pride of López Obrador, thus also becoming the founder of a successful and transforming political party. All this is about justifying and embellishing with the typical “revolutionary” populism that was engendered with the “reform” of Juárez, the Lerdo de Tejada brothers, Guillermo Prieto, Ignacio Ramírez, Santos Degollado and others, such as Melchor Ocampo, whose footprint reflected in the 1857 Constitution, it was later repeated with the new revolutionaries of 1917, Madero, Carranza, Zapata, Villa, etc. and his new Constitution, which Salvador Abascal described as “destroying the nation.” The language of such “legislators” was vulgar and violent as it appears in the Diario de los Debates, because they felt the urgent need to show themselves to be legitimate revolutionaries with the main effort to attack the Church.

