Manama (AFP)

The case was crowned with the King of Bahrain Cup title in football, by defeating Al-Ahly 6-5 by penalty kicks, “the original and extra time, zero-zero,” in the final match.

Under the leadership of his Egyptian coach, Mohamed Al-Samea, Al-Hala succeeded in winning the first title in 42 years, and the third in its history, after the 1979-1980 and 1980-1981 seasons.

Al-Ahly was the best party with its complete control of the course, and the first opportunity was provided by Brazilian Vinicius Vargas with a powerful shot that passed near the left post, and Hassan Madan penetrated into the area, and played the ball in the hands of goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Gharbally.

The first opportunity for the case came through Fahd Sharar, with an easy shot in the hands of goalkeeper Ibrahim Lotfallah, and a real opportunity appeared for Al-Ahly, after a pass from cities to Abbas Al-Asfoor inside the area, but he carelessly hit the ball next to the right post.

Al-Ahly continued its superiority and control of the course in the second half, but its players excelled in wasting opportunities, and Jamal Rashid scored a goal for Al-Ahly that was canceled due to offside, and the same player hit several balls from outside the area, which were blocked by goalkeeper Al-Gharaballi, most notably in the 64th and 68th minutes.

Al-Hada almost snatched a goal through the Senegalese “substitute” Baba Diop with a header that passed over the crossbar after Walid Al-Tayeb’s pass “72”.