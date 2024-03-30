The Hawaii 'discovered' by the NATO Treaty. A new attack on Pearl Harbor or on the Indo-Pacific command in Honolulu may not trigger Article 5, the one according to which each of the member countries of the Atlantic Alliance is obliged to intervene in the event of an attack on one of the allies. The paradox – why 49 of the 50 US states are 'covered' from the NATO Treaty, which this year celebrates 75 years – is underlined by the president of the Pacific Forum think tank in Honolulu, David Santorowho told CNN: “It's the most bizarre thing. People tend to think that Hawaii is part of the United States and therefore that it is covered by NATO.”

The Hawaii 'paradox', why?

But technically this is not the case and the explanation for this absurdity lies in the geographical indication of the Alliance, which includes the countries of the North Atlantic, while Hawaii is in the Pacific. “The reason they are not included – explains Santoro – is that they are simply not part of North America.” By the way, the Treaty was signed in 1949, exactly ten years before Hawaii became the 50th state of the United States.

Article 6 states: “Armed attack against one or more Parties means an armed attack against the territory of one of them in Europe or North America… or against islands under the jurisdiction of one of the Parties in the region of the North Atlantic north of the Tropic of Cancer”. And this is not the case with Hawaii, located just below.

Is there a solution to the case?

Interviewed by CNN, the US State Department confirmed that in fact Article 5 does not cover Hawaii, but clarified that Article 4 fills this 'gap', where it states that member countries will consult each other when “the integrity territorial, political independence or security” of one of them is threatened. And in any case it is difficult for the Treaty to be amended, since other member countries have territories outside the borders set in Article 6. This is how we remember the precedent of the Falklands, when the allies did not intervene alongside the United Kingdom against the 'Argentina, when Buenos Aires invaded the Malvinas Islands.

However, some experts argue that the situation in the Indo-Pacific, 75 years after the Treaty came into force, requires a rethink. And this is because the military bases in Hawaii have a leading role in countering possible North Korean aggression or in defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. According to John Hemmings, head of the Indo-Pacific Foreign and Security Policy Program at the Pacific Forum, Hawaii's exclusion from NATO eliminates “an element of deterrence” regarding the possibility of a Chinese attack on Hawaii in support of a possible campaign on Taiwan.