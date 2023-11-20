The Constitutional Court of Ecuador held this Monday a first and historic hearing on euthanasia to address an unconstitutionality lawsuit filed by an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patient who claims her right to decide the moment of her death in dignified conditions.

This is Paola Roldán, who, with 95 percent disability due to ALS, seeks that the Court allows her to die in a “dignified” way.which, if realized, would open the possibility of legalizing euthanasia in Ecuador.

In Latin America, only Colombia decriminalized euthanasia in 1997. The parliaments of Uruguay and Chile are discussing projects in this regard, while in Mexico there is the so-called “good death” law, which authorizes the patient or his family to request that life not be prolonged.

In the case of Roldán, The lawsuit focuses on article 144 of the Ecuadorian penal code, which punishes “the person who kills another” with between 10 and 13 years in prison.

“Paola needs legal authorization to have a mercy killing, because if someone assists her in the death, she could face a sentence of up to 13 years,” explained Ramiro Ávila, one of her three lawyers, to the Efe agency.

So, Roldán’s defense seeks the legalization of euthanasia as a means for her and other people with serious illnesses and injuries and incurable people exercise their right to a dignified death.

Roldán was diagnosed in 2020, in the United States. One day in August, one of her arms collapsed and she fell to the ground while she was doing yoga. Then, she had difficulty handling her hand and picking up routine objects like her son’s bottle, and then she began to have difficulty walking. Doctors in Ecuador talked to her about excessive activity, exercise and stress, while in the United States she was diagnosed with the disease.

At 42 years old, The Ecuadorian “can only move the muscles of her face, her eyes. Her brain works absolutely perfectly, but she has no mobility nowhere on the body,” explained lawyer Ávila, who added that Roldán breathes thanks to a machine and receives parental feeding in a hospital bed installed in his home.

This is how this Monday’s hearing went

This Monday’s hearing, chaired by constitutional judge Enrique Herrería, heard the arguments of Roldán and his lawyers; also from representatives of the National Assembly (Parliament) and the Government, as well as a series of lawyers and experts who acted as ‘amicus curiae’, opinion of third parties unrelated to the case.

“I have lived a full life and I know that the only thing I deserve is a death with dignity,” explained Roldán in the telematic hearing to which she appeared by videoconference, lying in her bed, assisted by artificial respiration and cared for at all times by her husband. .

Counterarguments related to legality, law and ethics were also presented, as well as the fear that people who assist others in cases of euthanasia will be punished as murderers.

“I have had the privilege of having access to the best palliative care, both in the country and abroad, with cutting-edge medications and technology, and I must say with sufficient certainty that they are not enough,” explained Roldán in his speech, in which made it clear that for her “the pain is constant and relentless.”

#NOW | With extreme difficulty and great effort to speak, Paola Roldán cries out to the judges of the Constitutional Court to allow her to exercise her right to a dignified death. She says that she is not here to provoke pity, because that would be re-victimizing, but to die with… pic.twitter.com/UJBlZCvuHL — Ecuador Checks (@ECUADORCHEQUEA) November 20, 2023

For Roldán, emotional pain is another of his catastrophic sufferings, and he commented on a recent episode: “The pain of having my son with fever lying next to me, crying with fever and not being able to extend my hand two centimeters to touch his forehead.”

“This is not the fight to die, I know I am dying; it is a fight of how to do it: Should I do it stuck, suffocated, alone, in the arms of a stranger, in hiding, or can I do it contained and supported in the arms of my husband?” she questioned.

“After everything I’ve done, all the road I’ve walked, I want to rest in peace, with dignity and peace,” he added.

On your side, andConstitutional lawyer Ramiro Ávila, who sponsors Roldán, asked the Court to recognize the right to a dignified death when people suffering from intense physical or emotional suffering due to a serious or incurable illness or injury decide to undergo a euthanasia procedure.

The Constitutional Court gave a period of 72 hours for other people and experts to present arguments for or against the reform. After public hearings, the Court usually takes several weeks before issuing a ruling, but his lawyers expect a sentence in a maximum of one month due to the urgency of Roldán’s situation.

EFE