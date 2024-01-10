The Investigative Court Number 31 of Madrid has agreed to archive the proceedings opened last November against the lawyer Cándido Conde-Pumpido, son of the president of the Constitutional Court, for an alleged crime of sexual assault. The procedure was opened by the complaint of a woman, Aline Fernanda de Sequeira, who a few weeks later withdrew the accusation against Conde-Pumpido and two other men, explaining that when she filed it she was upset. The lawyer, in turn, renounced taking action against the woman for false accusation.

Judicial sources have indicated that recordings from the cameras installed at the defendant's home have been essential for the decision to archive the proceedings. In a first ruling on the case, the judge stated that the images collected by the devices did not support the complainant's statements. On the contrary, the judge of the Investigative Court Number 44 – who was on duty – explained that such images, provided by the lawyer himself and obtained on November 3, “distort the version” of the woman.

In this regard, the order that agreed to the release of Conde-Pumpido and the other two denounced for the alleged group sexual assault stated that the recording showed the rooms of the house during the early hours of the events and the following morning, and that In none of them was the presence of another of the accused, who could prove that he had been somewhere else, even demonstrated. The resolution also explained that it was not necessary to adopt any precautionary measure against Conde-Pumpido because the investigation until then did not reveal a risk situation that would motivate it to be issued to protect the complainant.

Along with the withdrawal of the complaint, on November 23, the order to file the case has taken into account the report of the Prosecutor's Office, favorable to the closure of the case. At the time of formalizing the complainant's resignation from the criminal and civil actions against Conde-Pumpido, the lawyer Beatriz Uriarte, who assisted Aline Fernanda de Sequeira, explained that the complainant had informed her that she was going to take this step because she had the intention to leave Spain and because upon reflection he thought that at the time of the events he was under the influence of alcoholic beverages. The complainant was arrested by the Civil Guard last December in Malaga, in relation to an international search warrant issued by the Brazilian authorities, for an alleged attempted murder in her country. These events, which occurred in 2022, led to her being accused of attempted homicide, for having inflicted several stab wounds on a man during an argument who had to be treated for serious injuries. After being placed at the disposal of the National Court, the judge in the case, José Luis Calama, agreed that she be placed in provisional prison.

