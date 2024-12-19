The Supreme Court (TS) has agreed this Thursday to suspend the ‘Koldo case’ in relation to the former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos until the Congress of Deputies answers the request.

This is stated in a car, collected by Europa Pressin which the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court has agreed to formally send the request for supplication made yesterday by the investigating magistrate, Leopoldo Puento, to the Lower House to continue with the investigation against the now deputy of the Mixed Group for four crimes.

The request is already in Congress, however, this process lasts approximately one month, which is the time that the case against the former minister will be suspended.