On December 26, 1982, a demonstration demanding the independence of Casamance, a region in the south of Senegal, runs through the streets of the city of Ziguinchor. Arriving at the governor’s palace, several young people lower the national flag and raise a white cloth. The violent repression of that act, with a handful of deaths and dozens of arrests, causes hundreds of young people to take up their weapons and go into the forest. Some are still there. This Monday marked the 40th anniversary of one of the oldest rebellions in Africa, a low-intensity conflict that has caused some 5,000 deaths and tens of thousands of displaced people in a region full of giant trees, sacred forests, ancient animist traditions and a maze. of islands shrouded in mystery.

Five young people walk through the center of Ziguinchor on their way to the Assane Seck University and pass by the machines that are working on repairing nearby streets. Behind him, the ferry Aline Sitoe Diatta, which connects this city with Dakar, the country’s capital, sounds the siren to announce its arrival in port. Many things have changed in four decades, but the rebellion of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) refuses to die. “There were objective reasons, linked to identity, a sense of abandonment and governance, that pushed many to join,” says Ndeye Marie Sagna, president of the Kabonketoor regional association of women in search of peace, “but the things went too far, brothers killed each other.

This collective was born in 1999 to break the taboo of talking about the conflict and rebuild the social fabric. “There were deaths, disappearances, rapes, towns destroyed, antipersonnel mines. In our culture, women play a fundamental mediating role and we decided to take a step forward”, adds Sagna sitting at a table in the hotel Le Perroquet overlooking the Casamance river. Every Senegalese president since then, Abdou Diouf, Abdoulaye Wade and now Macky Sall, has vowed to end the conflict. Various peace agreements were signed, but the death in 2007 of Father Augustin Diamacoune Senghor, the religious founder of the MFDC, split the movement into various factions and further complicated matters.

“The government has been using the carrot and stick tactic,” explains Paul Diedhou, a university professor and expert on the conflict, “trying to negotiate with one of the factions in its strategy of dividing them and playing the trick of developing the region , but at the same time let time pass for the rebellion to die of exhaustion and attack rebel bases from time to time with the excuse of growing marijuana or illegal logging.” Despite all the attempts to put out the fire, the embers of the MFDC are still alive. The last skirmish took place last January: two Senegalese soldiers and a rebel were killed and seven soldiers were kidnapped and later released. Two months later, the government shelled rebel bases and some 10,000 people fled to The Gambia.

The MFDC is very touched, but alive. It currently has two active groups, that of Salif Sadio in the north of the region, with whom the Government reached several agreements in the past decade thanks to the mediation of the community of Sant’Egidio, and, in the south, that of César Attoute Badiatta. However, the latest skirmish with Sadio’s men has tipped the negotiating efforts towards the other faction. On August 4, a government delegation and Badiatta himself signed a new peace agreement in Guinea-Bissau after the dialogue with the president of this country, Umaro Sissoco Embaló. Despite this, since then no one has made a move and the spark can jump again at any time.

In Usui, a town in Lower Casamance, the traditional king Sibiloumbay Dhiedhou has played a key role in maintaining the uneasy peace. “I summoned the leaders of the rebellion and the military and told them that there were many people who had fled and had left their lands behind, that they had to stop the war. I also prayed to fetishes, that’s my job. Since then there have been hardly any incidents here, but the danger has not passed. I don’t know when this is going to end, I hope soon”, says this community leader, sitting in the shade of lush vegetation. Casamance’s fertile lands and abundant water, as well as its spectacular landscapes and ancestral culture, attract tourism, despite the fact that for years it was declared a red zone due to the conflict.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The enormous support that the rebels had in the first moments of the insurrection has been diluted over time. Some of them are dedicated to robbery and looting, which upsets the inhabitants of a region that wants to get ahead. “Even though we continue to think that they were right about many things, hardly anyone now defends the armed path,” says Ndeye Marie Sagna, “everything evolves and changes. The question now is to speak, to find a way out. You can’t corner people, we have to give them a chance to walk out of the woods honorably. Then we will discuss their reintegration into society.”

For Professor Diedhou lie other dangers. “The risk is the political instrumentalization of the conflict,” he comments in his office at Assane Seck University. The current mayor of Ziguinchor is none other than Ousmane Sonko, the main opponent of current President Macky Sall and one of the main candidates in the 2024 presidential elections. His father is from Casamance and he himself spent part of his childhood in this region. “Some try to associate Sonko’s image with the conflict and find a link between the two. This can only bring regionalism and ethnic problems”, adds the expert. “There are still people who have not been able to return to their homes and the dead who seek justice. Peace is within reach, but there is much to talk about. The wound is still open ”, he concludes.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.