Davide Casaleggio talks about the beginnings of the M5s: “In a theater in Livorno, me Beppe and dad Gianroberto”

Beppe Cricket is now increasingly on the margins of M5sthe guarantor and founder of the Movement by his own admission decided to make a step back saying “having done everything wrong“. Another figure on the margins but who until a few years ago was very central to the Five Star Movement – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – is Davide Casaleggioson of the co-founder of 5s Gianroberto. Davide reveals how it all began. It was the 2004. Davide and Gianroberto Casaleggio had gone to a Beppe Grillo show in Livorno. At the end of the show the meeting behind the scenes.

Twenty years ago the Casaleggio Associati was being born and the other strong partner was Luca Eleuteri. “He had an audience that remained the same as the 90s and we wanted to understand how the Internet could have revolutionized also the world of showopening up new audiences”, recalls Davide. But the then comedian wasn't so convinced: “We made him one first offer to take care of his blog, which Grillo refused. We then relaunched, offering to maintain the blog for free in exchange for being able to define and curate a new show with him. And it was the beginning”. Gianroberto died and with him went the way creature that the two had helped to build starting from a blog and Meetups. The Movement broke away from Casaleggio Associati after many years of disagreements over management. “My father and Beppe's one no longer exists“, concludes Davide Casaleggio.

