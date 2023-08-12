Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía and King Felipe VI, at the Marivent Palace, in Palma de Mallorca, on July 31. Ballesteros (EFE)

The Casa del Rey saved 273,643 euros in 2022, which led to its balance in treasury accounts going from 5.8 million euros the previous year to 6.05 million, mostly deposited in different banks. The Palacio de la Zarzuela has published in its Web page the breakdown of the execution of its budget for the past year, audited by the General State Intervention, which Felipe VI decided to make known annually at the beginning of his reign as a gesture of transparency and accountability.

The Head of State disposed in 2022 of a game of 8.43 million euros from public coffers, the same amount as in 2021, which the king has the ability to freely administer, as stipulated in the Constitution. At the end of the year, the treasury was 6.05 million, with an increase of 273,643 euros compared to the previous year, and which has almost doubled compared to 2015, when the figure reached 3.5 million euros. La Casa del Rey has 5.3 million in funds deposited in financial institutions; 631,363 euros in the Bank of Spain and 91,159 euros in cash.

Of the total budget, personnel costs totaled 4.02 million euros, the largest item. The remuneration of the members of the royal family amounted to 517,854 euros, of which 258,927 were received by Felipe VI, 142,402 by Queen Letizia and 116,525 euros by Queen Sofía.

At the end of 2022, the Casa del Rey had debts with various creditors for a total of 764,309.41 euros, while they owed it 133,691.48 euros, mainly due to advance payments that are finally assumed by other organizations. The budget of the State Headquarters does not include items for its operation that are contributed by other ministries, such as the Presidency, on which National Heritage depends; Inside; Foreign Affairs and Defense.

In 2022, the Palacio de la Zarzuela awarded 44 contracts worth 1.8 million, of which 19 were by the general procedure (1.5 million) and 25 were minor items.