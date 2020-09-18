Felipe VI accompanied by his new field assistant upon his arrival at the 2021 Trends Forum this Thursday in Madrid. INMA FLORES / EL PAIS

The integration of women in the State Security Forces and Corps is also reflected since this Thursday in the Casa del Rey. Felipe VI has a woman as a field assistant for the first time in the history of the Monarchy. The aide-de-camp joined this body a few days ago, made up of the military or civil guards at the service of the monarch, and it was released this Thursday in its new functions at the 2021 Trends Forum, organized by EL PAÍS and the communication consultancy Kreab and held in the Espacio Fundación Telefónica in Madrid, as has been advanced by the newspaper ABC and sources from the House of the King have confirmed.

The new aide-de-camp has joined a body made up of nine officers dedicated to accompanying the King and who depend on the head of the Military Quarter, Admiral Juan Ruiz Casas. According to the Royal Decree that regulates this body, the monarch’s field aides must be part of “the military jobs of colonel or captain of a ship, lieutenant colonel or captain of a frigate, commander or lieutenant commander, in an administrative situation of active duty, belonging to to the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Civil Guard Corps ”. The new aide-de-camp has replaced another commander of the Civil Guard who had finished his services, as confirmed by the sources consulted.

The Military Quarter is dedicated to preparing the military activities of the members of the Royal Family and maintains relations of a military nature with the authorities of the Ministry of Defense. “It constitutes the honorary representation of the military institution, at the immediate service of the King, within the House of his Majesty. It has its antecedent in the nineteenth century, when a small number of Officers were appointed to serve the Royal Persons, ”says the Casa del Rey on its website. Admiral Juan Ruiz Casas, current head of the Fourth, took office in July 2014, just one month after the abdication of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I and the coronation of Felipe VI.

This appointment symbolizes the adaptation of the King’s House to a reality that has been present for years in the State Security Forces and Corps, and to which Queen Letizia herself had been inclined. In fact, during the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the entry of women into the Civil Guard, held in September 2018 at the General Directorate of the Armed Institute, the queen commented that “it would be nice” if there were women in the security service of the House of the King.