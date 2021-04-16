The suspension for doping of the American sprinter Christian coleman was reduced to 18 months by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), this Lausanne-based body announced this Friday.

The 2019 100m world champion, Coleman, 25, had been suspended by the AIU for two years as of May 14, 2020 in the wake of the breach of three of your anti-doping tracing obligations in 2019.

In a statement, the TAS, a body in charge of sports justice, explained that although Christian Coleman violated article 2.4 of the anti-doping regulations and although he should have been more vigilant, their degree of negligence “was less serious” than what had been established in principle.

The CAS panel considers that if the person in charge of the control had called Coleman when he arrived at his home, he would have been able to return in time and he would have been able to undergo an anti-doping test, according to a statement from the court. While it is true that the regulations do not include any provision that requires anti-doping officials to call by phone, the CAS committee emphasizes that this is common and that Coleman had the right to expect to be telephoned. “In conclusion, the CAS panel considered that the 18-month suspension was an appropriate sanction given the circumstances,” the statement said.