Pixar’s Soul, directed by Peter Docter and Kemp Paeurs, has won the Annie Awards for Best Animated Feature. website awards.

Another cartoon from Vperyod studio (2019), Netflix’s animation The Willoughby Family (2020), and DreamWorks Animation’s projects The Croods: Housewarming (2020) competed for the award in this nomination.

In February, Soul won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film, and in January, the American Film Institute (AFI) included Soul in its 2020 Best Movies and TV Shows list.

The cartoon was released in the Russian box office on January 21.

In the story, pianist and school music teacher Joe Gardner, who dreamed of becoming a jazz performer all his life, is auditioning for one of the most famous music companies.

However, returning home, John stumbles on the street and finds himself in the world of human souls, where he finds answers to the most important questions.

Since October last year, the cartoon has grossed over $ 117 million worldwide.

The Annie Awards were established in 1972. Awarded in Los Angeles by the ASIFA California Branch.