The Carter Center, which participated as an observer in the presidential elections in Venezuela, said on Tuesday that the process “did not fit”” to the international parameters and standards of electoral integrity, so it “cannot be considered c“as democratic”.

“The Carter Center cannot verify or corroborate the authenticity of the results of the presidential election declared by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

The organization highlighted that the electoral body, which has declared the official Nicolás Maduro the winner with more than two million votes still to be counted, has not announced the results broken down by table, which “c“It constitutes a serious violation of electoral principles.”

He explained that the electoral process “has not met international standards of integrity at any of its relevant stages and has violated numerous provisions of national legislation itself.”

According to the Carter Center, “it developed in an environment of restricted freedoms to the detriment of political actors, civil society organizations and the media” and during the process, the CNE authorities “showed bias in favor of the ruling party and against the opposition candidates.”

He added that the updating of the voter registry “was carried out with numerous inconveniences”, such as “very short deadlines, relatively few registration places and a minimal information campaign and “public dissemination”.

The problem – the note continues – “worsened abroad, where citizens faced barriers excessive legal, even arbitrary ones, to register abroad.”

In addition, he said, the registration of parties and candidates “did not meet international standards” and, in recent years, opposition parties “have suffered judicial interventions to the detriment of their most socially and politically recognized leaders in order to benefit people close to the government, influencing the formation of their candidacies.”

There was a ‘notable imbalance’

The organisation also recalled, “even more importantly”, that the registration of the candidacy of the main opposition forces “was subject to the discretion of the electoral authorities who adopted decisions without respecting basic legal principles.”

The Carter Center noted that the election campaign was carried out “with a notable imbalance in favor of the Government in all fields. The official candidate had very ample resources, which resulted in the great disproportion of rallies, murals, billboards and posters in their favor.”

He also noted that ““abuse of public resources”including the use of vehicles, the mobilization of officials for the campaign and the use of social programs.

The official candidate, he explained, “had preponderance” on television and radio in advertising, broadcasting events and information and the authorities “attempted to restrict” opposition campaigns, “including the persecution and intimidation of people who provided services“anti-Chavez politicians” to create a deterrent effect.

Despite everything, the note says, Venezuelan citizens mobilized massively and peacefully on July 28 to express your preferences and the voting day “took place in a civil manner, despite restrictions on access to the premises for national observers” and “party witnesses.”

Lack of transparency from the CNE?

The organization also criticized the “pressure on the electorate” with “government party control points near the precincts to verify “voter turnout.”

The Carter Center observers “verified the willingness of Venezuelan citizens to participate in a democratic electoral process and demonstrated their civic commitment as members of the polling station,“party leaders and observers.”

“These efforts were undermined by the lack of transparency of the CNE in the dissemination of the results”, said the organization, which recalled that the mission was invited to observe the 2024 presidential election and signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure that the mission could observe freely according to their standards,” he added.

The Carter Center deployed 17 experts and observers from 29 June, with teams in Caracas, Barinas, Maracaibo and Valencia, where they met with “a wide range of actors, including the CNE, candidates, political parties and civil society organizations,” among others.

He concluded that a final report of his observation mission in Venezuela will be published, detailing all the findings outlined in the statement.

