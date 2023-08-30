The Cartagonova pumping station will be operating in less than a year if the deadlines set by the Cartagena City Council are met. It will be the largest of its kind in the city and its implementation will mean the closure of the one in Plaza España.

It will serve to “guarantee that in the event of a storm the rainwater will be pre-treated towards La Algameca,” explained the city’s mayoress, Noelia Arroyo. In this way, the structure they are building will allow the flow of rainwater from the Rambla de Benipila to the Plaza de España to flow into La Algameca without causing flooding in its path.

This infrastructure “will serve 123,000 inhabitants, half of the municipality of Cartagena, and will end the problems of bad odors and noise, guaranteeing the treatment of rainwater and its evacuation to the Algameca spillway,” the local government assured. .

The first mayor visited the works this Wednesday, accompanied by the Councilor for Infrastructures, Diego Ortega; the head of the Infrastructure and Projects Area, Vicente Pérez Zulueta; and the manager of Hidrogea in Cartagena, Andrés Martínez. Also attended by the president of the Association of Construction Entrepreneurs of Cartagena, Antonia González Pardo, partner of the company in charge of carrying out the actions, González Soto.

The investments are made through the concessionary company for the municipal drinking water supply service, Hidrogea. The company has a game of more than six million euros to invest in hydraulic works. This money comes from the extraordinary liquidation of 2015-2018 and the investment package of the rates.

two tons of concrete



“In the Benipila boulevard alone, 2,000 tons of concrete, 120 tons of steel and almost half a kilometer of pipes and state-of-the-art collectors over six feet high will remain underground,” explained the municipal councilor. The mayor of Infrastructures argued that they are very necessary works although “not very showy.” Because “all this infrastructure will be under the bed of the boulevard and under the ground of the Cartagonova esplanade at a depth of more than four or five meters,” Arroyo clarified.

To date, only 25% of the works in Benipila have been carried out, which have an execution period of a year and a half. They are also executing the work that will end the flood cuts in the Rambla de Canteras in the back of the old Naval hospital. They will raise the road and widen the port with large frames built ‘in situ’. While the new bridge is being built, a provisional passage is being created over the boulevard to avoid having to cut the road that connects the city with Isla Plana and La Azohía during the summer months.