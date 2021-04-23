‘400 kilometers against leukemia‘is the new challenge he faces Juan Ignacio Serrano, better known as Juancho, a man from Cartagena who has suffered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia (common ALL) since 2017, and who in his fight against the disease, has been working hard to raise awareness in society of the importance of marrow donation.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras received this Friday from Cartagena, who presented his challenge to benefit of the Josep Carreras Foundation. It will consist of a bike tour from Roquetas de Mar to Cartagena between April 29 and May 2.

The purpose of this project is to make the greatest number of people aware of the importance of bone marrow donation, to tell about the work that the Josep Carreras Foundation does to give visibility to this disease and encourage patients who are going through it. It will also contribute a fundraising, which will be destined entirely to the Foundation for future projects for the investigation of this disease and its different types.

In the Region of Murcia, the Hematology and Medical Oncology Service of the Morales Meseguer University Hospital launched the Bone Marrow Transplant Program in the Region in 1991 and until the end of last year they have carried out 1,275 transplants in adult patients with different pathologies. Patients with acute leukemias, lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, multiple myeloma, medullary aplasia, and other malignant blood diseases have benefited.