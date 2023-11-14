Cartagena has had problems finding dizzying, vertical and sharp wingers for two seasons. Footballers like Elady, Gallar, Dauda and even Ureña at times gave the team that point of overflow and imbalance on the sides. Finding a similar profile is a choking task.

Also this season, where Narváez, Ferreiro, Jony Rodríguez, Isak Jansson and Umaro Embaló do not finish consolidating themselves in the eleven for different reasons. Between the five they only have one goal and one assist, a contribution less than what was desired and what the team needs.

It was revealing, in this regard, that Julián Calero sacrificed his five wingers at Carlos Tartiere. Narváez, Ferreiro, Jony Rodríguez, Isak Jansson and Umaro Embaló started the game as substitutes, in a clear strategy by the coaching staff to arm themselves strongly at the back and surprise the rival on the counterattack with players with a more sacrificed profile.

In the second half Isak and Narváez entered, without giving enough depth or stretching Cartagena. The Colombian is the only winger who has collaborated offensively with a goal, the one scored against Alcorcón. The Swede gave an assist in Villarreal and Ferreiro put the center of Fontán’s 1-1 in Miranda de Ebro.

Just ten minutes



Jony Rodríguez, for his part, has only played ten minutes in the League and has not participated in more than a month; Embaló has two shots on the post but is still not consolidated in the eleven. The albinegros return to work today at La Manga Club.