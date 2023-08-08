The seafaring tradition of the Cartagena population of El Portús is revived next Saturday, August 19, next to the Mediterranean Sea. That day, starting at eight in the evening, the inhabitants of this coastal enclave of the municipality of Cartagena dress in the typical clothes for fishing in the sea to recreate an extinct fishing art: the jábega. The next day there will be a fair around the sea and nature.

The twelfth edition of this Portusium Jábega was presented at the Palacio Consistorial de Cartagena by the Councilor for Tourism, Belén Romero; the organizer of the Portusium Jábega, Alberto Navarro; the president of the El Portús Neighborhood Association, Luis Saura; and the president of the El Portús Women’s Association, Toñi Navarro. The mayor of the corporation Isabel Andreu has also attended.

The mayor extolled that “in El Portús there are still inhabitants who continue to transmit seafaring customs generation after generation.” Romero also highlighted “the sample of traditions that this Portusium Jábega is, exposes the value it puts this fishing village in the Sierra de la Muela, Cabo Tiñoso y Roldán Natural Park in the place it deserves.”

For his part, the organizer of the jábega, Alberto Navarro, highlighted the participation of children and adults in this day that “recovers an ancestral art of fishing used even in the Atlantic, and that served as a livelihood for many families.” He also commented that “all the fish that we will catch in El Portús will be returned to the sea alive.”

Before the jábega will take place at ten in the morning on Saturday, August 19, a cleaning of the seabed in El Portús by sport divers. This seeks to sensitize and raise awareness among the population of respect and care for the protected natural area of ​​the Sierra de la Muela, Roldán and Cabo Tiñoso in which El Portús is located.

The day of Saturday August 19 will continue at 7:30 p.m. with a seaside mass in the hermitage, which will serve as a prelude to the traditional jábega. The cove and collection of this fishing art will be enlivened with habanera music. In the evening a fisherman’s cauldron will be served and there will be a free concert by Eliot Ness’s The Untouchables. The day will conclude at one in the morning with a family lottery. The event has the collaboration of the Cartagena City Council.

The following day, Sunday August 20, the Sea and Nature Fair will be held starting at eight in the afternoon. It will be a meeting point, where different associations and entities will present the tasks and activities they organize for the care and maintenance of the mountains and the sea. It will take place in the public square of El Portús, also known as a track. There will be walks of people dressed in modernist times, area dance shows, music and bar and iron service at popular prices.

The jábega in El Portús



The jábega consists of casting, casting a net in the bay of the beach. From the same beach, the fishermen, armed with the strap, pull the net to bring it to the shore and remove all the fish it contains. At present this fishing gear is prohibited and is no longer used. For the recreation of the Portusium Jábega a net is used, which does not drag the seabed, but by means of floats or balls it is suspended in the water. All fish caught will be returned to the sea alive.