Yolanda Salmeron Cartagena Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 8:41 p.m.



The Santa Lucía neighborhood celebrates this Tuesday the big day of its patron saint festivities in honor of Santiago Apóstol. The marine procession left at 7:30 p.m. from the boat dock to the one that bears the name of the patron saint of Spain. As usual, the saint arrived at the dock as tradition dictates, in a rowing boat, manned by members of the Club Náutico de Santa Lucía and neighbors. This year it was the 42-span lateen sail vessel, San Antonio.

Upon arrival, the parish priest Ángel Obradors officiated a Eucharist with the intervention of the choir of the Agrupación Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno of the Marraja Brotherhood. Finally, Santiago Apóstol processed to the neighborhood parish, where he receives worship throughout the year. The Santiago Apóstol marine procession, which commemorates his arrival in Spain through the Santa Lucía neighbourhood, is organized by the Archconfraternity of Santiago Apóstol in collaboration with the Port Authority and the Santa Lucía Yacht Club.

The intense day also included a children’s party, in which there was no shortage of inflatables, and a performance by Los Happys, in the Plaza de la Marina in Spain. The activities in honor of the patron will last until Sunday, the 30th, with a varied program for all audiences. At 2:00 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, there will be a great paella, and in the afternoon, a ribbon race and a foam party. Starting at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, the water festival will begin and on Friday, the 28th, Raúl ‘El Balilla’ from Cartagena will perform at 11:00 p.m.