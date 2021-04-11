The Ministry, which assisted 12,000 adults and children last year in Calle Real, is looking for a place to locate the Childhood and Adolescence programs Several users, at the doors of the Cartagena Mental Health Center, located on Calle Real. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Cartagena Sunday, 11 April 2021, 08:45



The pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of mental health, regarding the problems of anxiety, depression and other disorders that the health, economic and social crisis has generated among the population. In the case of Cartagena, one of the main public resources to face psychic-related pathologies