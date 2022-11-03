After performing at prestigious festivals such as Montreaux, Lady Blackbird lands in Spain for the first time to participate in the Cartagena Jazz Festival. The event will take place this Friday, November 4, at 8:30 p.m. at the Nuevo Teatro Circo de Cartagena and tickets are already on sale, according to municipal sources in a statement.

Lady Blackbird, who owes her stage name to a song released by Nina Simone in 1963. Her hit ‘Flix It’ became one of the themes of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Therefore, She is often compared to the ‘Grace Jones of jazz’, as Gilles Peterson defined her on the BBC, with Nina Simone, whose voice gave strength to the civil rights struggle 70 years ago.

Marley Munroe, here Lady Blackbird, wanted to be Whitney Houston at the age of five. Pursuing her dream, she sang in churches or at parties. But her music did not take her to pop, but rather she brought her closer to the roots of African-American music. And the fruit of that road is her first album, ‘Black Acid Soul’.

An intense album that sounds like a classic from the first listen. Recorded in Studio B at Sunset Sound, Prince’s favorite studio and in which the American singer tackles each composition with a sensitivity and mastery worthy of the greatest voices in jazz.