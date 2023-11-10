The Cartagena International Film Festival presented this Friday at the Town Hall the complete program of FICC52, which will take place from November 26 to December 2. The festival will screen 60 films, including feature films and shorts, in its two usual venues: the Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Center (with the Musical Cinema, EUROPA.DOC, MURCINE and Short Young Amateur series) and the Auditorium and Conference Center El Batel (with the Animated Story cycle, the Official Short Film Section, the Feature Film exhibition and the closing gala).

The official FICC52 trailer is a sample of all the works that can be enjoyed at the festival in its different sections, enlivened with the theme It would be a detail by the Murcian band CLAIM. This year the poster is the work of Jesús Nieto, from Onírica Mecánica. In the words of Nacho Ros, president of the FICC, “this poster invites us to feel the cinema as a natural setting where human fictions wander in search of the oxygen of the Seventh Art and where each of us become narrators of stories that we need to tell.” to be able to also count ourselves within them. Human fictions that suffocate outside the big screen, that understand that the natural state of our humanity involves telling and witnessing stories.

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, participated in the presentation; the Councilor for Culture, Ignacio Jáudenes Murcia; the president of the FICC, Nacho Ros; the Secretary General of the FICC, Cristina Roca; Laura Peñafiel, member of the FICC Board of Directors; and María José Espín, member of the FICC programming team. In addition, they were accompanied by the director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts of the Region of Murcia (ICA), Manuel Cebrián; the General Director of the European Union in the Region, Adrián Zitelly; and the rector of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), Beatriz Miguel.

Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Center



From Monday, November 27 to Thursday, November 30, the ‘Young Amateurs’ series is held, aimed at young people from ESO and High School in the Region. This year the common thread will be musical cinema, with four essential titles being screened: the classics ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Singing in the Rain’, along with two other references of rock music, ‘The City of Stars: La La Land’ and the Irish ‘Sing Street’.

On Friday, December 1, the YOUNG AMATEUR SHORTS will be screened, made by ESO and Baccalaureate youth from secondary schools in the Region of Murcia. From Monday, November 27 to Thursday, November 30, MURCINE will also take place, the FICC section dedicated to regional short filmmakers, in which 27 short films have been received, of which 8 have been selected for competition.

In addition, the ‘Europa.Doc’ documentaries will be screened, which continues with the musical theme by focusing on national talent: ‘The importance of being called Ernesto and the nonsense of being called Eric’ (biography of Eric Jiménez, drummer of Los Planetas and Lagartija Nick), ‘Semilla del Son’, about the fusion of Cuban music and the rock of Santiago Auserón or Juan Perro; ‘Sun of the South, the journey of Darío Díaz’, a trip in a camper bus with the musician from Córdoba who gives the documentary its title; and finally, ‘This excessive ambition’, the challenge of artist C. Tangana to create the most ambitious tour of his career and revolutionize the concept of live performances. All sessions at the Ramón Alonso Luzzy cultural center are free.

Programming in Room B of the El Batel Auditorium



In room B of El Batel, every morning, the films from the ‘Animated Story’ section, aimed at Primary School students, will be shown. The screening of the feature film ‘Inseparables’ stands out, which the little ones in the house will be able to enjoy for the first time, as it has not yet been released in commercial cinemas. In afternoon sessions we will be able to see the feature films, preceded by the short films in competition of the ‘Official Short Film Section’.

The FICC52 opens on Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m. with the first film by American Noah Pritzker, ‘Ex-Husbands’. The feature section continues with ‘About everything at night’, by debutant Víctor Iriarte, who presented his debut film in the section known as Giornate degli Autori (Authors’ Days) of the Venice Film Festival.

On Monday, the first feature film by Chilean-Serbian director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, ‘MUTT’, will be screened. On Tuesday it will be the turn of ‘Slow’, by Marija Kavtaradze, which offers as a particularity the beauty of showing sexuality and the complexity of romantic relationships. It will also feature the screening of ‘Evil Does Not Exist’, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. On Wednesday it will be the turn of ‘A Silence’, by Belgian director Joachim Lafosse. The festival will also screen ‘Memory’, by Mexican director Michel Franco.

On Thursday, December 1, the cycle continues, focusing on the European continent and screening two great stories that managed to be finalists for the European Parliament’s Lux awards. The first will be ‘Teachers’ Room’, by director Ilker Çatak, based on the real experiences of Çatak and his co-writer, who went to the same school in Istanbul. The other big finalist will be ‘Fallen Leaves’. The film premiered at the last Cannes Festival, where it won the Jury Prize, and was screened at the San Sebastian Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI prize (International Critics’ Prize).

On Friday, Xavier Legrand’s latest film, ‘The Successor’, will be screened, a film that tells the inner torment of a famous haute couture designer in Paris. The screenings in Room B will close with ‘Robot Dreams’, the latest and moving film by director Pablo Berger.

Tickets for ROOM B of El Batel (except the closing ticket) are on sale at the auditorium box office and online on their website starting Monday, November 13. They can be purchased individually for 4 euros per film, or purchase a 6-movie subscription for 20 euros.

Parallel activities



The parallel activities scheduled this year begin on Saturday the 18th with the children’s workshop ‘Filmmakers for a day’, taught at the Muram from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On Saturday the 25th it is the turn of the adults at the Super 8 Workshop, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Muram. In addition, the festival returns this year to ‘Suspended Fragments’, with a round table to discuss cinema and mental illness, on Wednesday the 22nd at 5:30 p.m., in the same location.

One of the great novelties this year will be the presentation of the latest work by the band Lagartija Nick, ‘Un perro andaluz’, combining poetry and cinema to pay tribute through its music to the multifaceted filmmaker Luis Buñuel. It will be on Thursday the 23rd at the Nuevo Teatro Circo, at 8:30 p.m. And on Sunday the 26th, the traditional soundtrack concert, at 12 noon in the Plaza del Icue, offered by the Sauces Musical Group under the direction of Andrés Pérez Bernabé. There will also be meetings with filmmakers: Monday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at El Batel.

On Monday the 27th, an intergenerational meeting will be held between filmmakers of the stature of Samuel Alarcón and Sigfrid Monleón. On Thursday, November 30, the program features Marcos Ros Sempere. On Friday the 1st these meetings will continue with two other great filmmakers: Marta Balletbò-Coll and Pablo Maqueda.

Closing gala



The closing of the festival will take place on Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. in room A of the El Batel Auditorium. During the gala, the awards from the Official Short Film Section, Murcine, Young Jury Award, Young Amateur Shorts, the PNR Award and the FICC Award will be presented.