Good expectations for the Christmas campaign, reasonable prices and preference for meals over evening dinners. These are some of the conclusions of the survey prepared by the Association of Hospitality Businessmen of Cartagena (Hostecar) among its members.

64% of hoteliers have decided not to increase the price of their menus, maintaining the same prices as the previous year. The remaining 36% of the businessmen surveyed have had no choice but to impact the rise in raw materials on the cost of their menus by around 5%. According to this group of hoteliers, the increase has been “inevitable” due to food inflation.

Between 35 and 45 euros



The average cost of the Christmas menu is between 35 and 45 euros per person in 76% of the establishments. The vice president of Hostecar clarified that these adjustments will not affect the quality of the product. “The main objective of restaurants is to meet quality standards and offer good service to diners.”

In the survey carried out by Hostecar, 71% of businessmen in the sector agree that meals are being more in demand than dinners, since “people prefer afternoons.”

Regarding reservations, 66% of hoteliers are “optimistic” and hope that it will be “a good Christmas for the sector”, since November has been a quiet month, in which companies have not held their Christmas meetings.