“The City Council has the legitimacy and the obligation to appeal the transfer cut because it is a badly taken decision and without a scientific basis, which harms the interests of the people of Cartagena,” said the mayoress of the port city, Noelia Arroyo, through a statement to announce that the legal services of the Consistory will appeal the cut of the Tagus transfer. This initiative stems from a motion presented by the Government before the plenary.

Specifically, the legal services are finalizing a contentious-administrative appeal that will be presented in the coming days before the Supreme Court against the Royal Decree that approved the Tagus Hydrological Plan, which provides for halving the amount of transferred water. This measure entails “serious damage to agriculture in Cartagena and to the supply of families and businesses, since a quarter of the Taibilla’s resources come from the transfer,” the councilor recalled.

For Arroyo it is a “destroying decision against the main way of life in the Cartagena countryside.” In addition, as he said, “it means less and more expensive water for Cartagena families and it also has an impact on the environment, because the abandonment of crops means the advance of the desert.”

The mayoress recalled that “only in the Campo de Cartagena the employment of some 47,000 people depends on irrigation, but it is that 40% of the water we drink in our houses comes from the Transfer. It is the main source of water that reaches the Commonwealth of the Taibilla Canals.

The resource being prepared will recall that the Tagus Plan has been drawn up as if it were an isolated basin and without anticipating the demands of the hydraulic system that makes up the Segura basin. This has meant that its environmental, social and economic impact has not been foreseen.

Among these impacts are also, in the opinion of the municipal technicians, the conservation objectives of protected areas, among which are various Special Protection Zones for Birds (ZEPA) and Special Conservation Zones (ZEC), such as the Mar Menor .