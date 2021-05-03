The City Council has ruled out expanding pedestrianization in the historic center also in 2021. It has been studying it for three years for streets around the Plaza San Francisco and the Serreta area. Nor will it, for now, make Canales and La Palma streets semi-pedestrianized.

This is what the municipal government admitted to THE TRUTH. «Works are being completed to convert Gloria, Subida a San Diego and Saura streets into mixed traffic. And, although outside the historic center, the five semi-pedestrian streets remodeled in Pozo Estrecho are in operation, “reported sources from the Executive of Ana Belén Castejón.

At the last meeting of the Mobility Table, held days ago, the Councilor for Public Roads, Juan Pedro Torralba, informed representatives of political groups, institutions and neighborhood groups of the award of the works for the bike lane on Esparta Street and the beginning of the Plan Rambla lane. He did it during a telematic meeting.

New tracks at 30 per hour



He also recalled that the improvement of access to Navantia is under debate and announced that, of the hundred new parking spaces planned for people with reduced mobility, there are already 25. He also referred to the expansion of urban bus lines 5 and 6, to serve El Plan and the Buenos Aires urbanization. And he said that the Litoral area “has prepared assisted bathing access points in La Azohía and Playa Honda.”

Yesterday, councilor Torralba stressed that urban roads and crossings of a single lane in each direction and circulation are being reviewed. As of May 11, the maximum speed will be lowered from 50 kilometers per hour to 30 throughout Spain. The municipal services will soon change the painting and the signs in La Aljorra, La Palma, Alums, Santa Lucía, San Félix and nucleos del litoral.

“We are in a moment of transition and cities have to adapt to a new mobility model, in which pedestrians gain greater prominence. Cartagena is not going to be an exception, “said Torralba.

MC: «No progress in mobility»



MC charged against the government team and denounced that “progress in mobility since 2018 has been zero.” MC’s deputy spokesperson, Jesús Giménez, regretted that “the Mobility Table has become an empty propaganda act,” and gave as an example that “the Ensanche superblocks and the semi-pedestrianization of Canales and La Palma streets have been planned since 2017 ».

He also condemned that the Executive of exediles of the PSOE, PP and CS allowed the Community to remodel the Torreciega bridge without a bike lane and that it did not make a section in Ingeniero de la Cierva, despite lifting the sidewalk in front of the UNED.