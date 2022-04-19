EP Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 4:23 p.m.



The services of the Coast of the City of Cartagena have calculated in more than 4.5 million euros the amount of the damages that the storms previous to Holy Week caused in the sands and the infrastructures of the coast.

“The damages due to the loss of sand would exceed 700,000 euros due to the dragging of more than 53,000 tons of sand,” the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, announced on Tuesday. The most affected beaches have been Las Sirenas, in La Manga, which has lost more than 25,000 tons of sand, and Torre Navarra, with 20,000 tons of sand missing.

Damage to beach furniture, such as litter bins and walkways, is close to 30,000 euros, while damage to promenades and coastal infrastructure owned by the municipality is around 50,000 euros. This is an approximate assessment, in the absence of specifying the amount of the repair of the Cala Reona outfall, which, in a provisional estimate, could involve 2.3 million expenses.

In a recent interview between the Secretary of State for the Environment and the mayor of Cartagena, the ministerial representative promised to contribute to the replacement of the sandbanks on the coast, for which the City Council will send him all the reports and evaluations asking for help in the repair.