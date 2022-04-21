The Local Government Board, chaired by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, agreed this Thursday to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office for a possible intentional dissemination of personal data of 290 local police officers through the intranet (internal computer network) of the Consistory. The Executive follows the recommendation of the municipal legal services, since in the opinion of this department, which is directed by Francisco Pagán, the facts, revealed by UGT, could constitute a crime of revealing secrets.

This was explained by the Councilor for Finance, New Technologies and the Interior, Esperanza Nieto. And he recalled that in March there was “a complaint by one of the union sections of the City Council, in which it assured that through the municipal intranet and its directory it had been possible to give access to personal data of local police officers and their private telephone numbers, that allow its location.

Nieto, who thus alluded to the aforementioned union, added that he ordered an internal investigation and the matter “was put in the hands of the Data Protection Agency.” This state body concluded that “the incident was closed”, since “the system of access to information is limited to the municipal officials themselves.” But Data Protection urged the local administration to continue investigating to clarify what happened and “take appropriate action to prevent it from happening again and minimize the potential impact on those affected.”

The Data Processing Center of the City Council assured Peronal that the security of the access system is guaranteed, limited to municipal employees with a digital certificate and IP control. For this reason, “if a data leak occurred, it could only have occurred intentionally through one of the users, with which he would have committed a possible crime of revealing secrets,” Nieto said.

It already happened in 2020



UGT sources denounced that “the names, surnames, private telephone numbers and other personal information of 290 Local Police officers were revealed for months.” UGT already filed a similar complaint in April 2020, for the disclosure of the names and surnames of the police staff, in that case within the document that collected the report of the body’s activities in 2018.