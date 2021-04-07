The reorganization of the municipal staff planned by the Councilor for Personnel, Esperanza Nieto, involves establishing a double structure. An immense majority of the civil servants, including the heads of area and of service will accede by contest and a small number of them will be promoted by free appointment to the directive organs of the maximum responsibility. “Now there are 43 positions that are freely designated, seven of directive bodies, by law or by organic regulation,” said Nieto. His plan is to include them in the Job Positions List (RPT) that he negotiates with the unions.

The seven senior positions to which Nieto referred and who enter in the first place in that dome of officials are the auditor, the treasurer, the secretary of the Plenary, and the directors of the Economic and Budgetary Office, the Legal and Collection Department . But in addition, in this first step there could also be “the general directors that each executive determines” and who, in fact, can now be external professionals or municipal officials. This would include coordinators and general managers such as those of Urbanism and Personnel, to give two examples of functions that are now carried out by a person from outside and another from home.

Nieto assured that his objective is to end the current structure in which any position can be subject to a temporary assignment of functions or a provisional assignment. “First, we will establish the provision of jobs, the valuation and the remuneration, but with the current functions. Then it’s time to make them open by competition », he stressed. He recalled that none of the previous governments tried to do that to modify the 2002 RPT. “Neither does MC”. Thus, she met the accusations of the main opposition party, that she is trying to “make an arrangement to place those most like-minded.” «MC supports the claim of equality, merit and ability. That the law is applied and that the most capable officials occupy the positions of greater responsibility, “argued his deputy spokesman, Jesús Giménez. “All this for the benefit of the best service that, without a doubt, they will continue to provide to the people of Cartagena”, concluded the also president of MC.

MC believes that it is a “trick to place the like-minded” and Nieto remembers that party that authorized 190 promotions in his government



«This group that now talks about access based on merit and capacity carried out 190 functions attributions during its government stage. And 140,000 euros were spent on a document on the RPT whose conclusions never offered to negotiate with the unions. We have started to do it, we have had five meetings with the Personnel Board, “said Nieto.

MC gave his version of the process after holding a meeting with the representative body of all workers. He has already criticized the fact that, in the middle of the negotiation of the RPT, a remodeling of the management structure of the Social Services area was undertaken with appointments ‘by hand’.

“It was due to the departure of the coordinator to the regional administration,” Nieto recalled.