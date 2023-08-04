The veto on new urban developments around the Mar Menor remains in force, after the regional government approved this Thursday the announced decree-law that extends the rule promoted three years ago by the Regional Assembly. The so-called moratorium was approved by the Governing Council this Thursday in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) and came into force immediately and, as planned, will take effect as long as the Autonomous Community does not initially approve the Plan Territorial Planning of the Vertiente del Mar Menor Basin. The Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructures, which is directed by José Ramón Díez de Revenga, does not yet have a date for this.

The agreement on the moratorium was adopted by the regional executive on the same day that the previous one expired. In any case, the wording of the text of the royal decree, which modifies two sections of the Law for the protection and recovery of the Mar Menor, gave rise to a new controversy regarding the shielding of the coastline against brick. The variation of articles 16.1 and 16.2 of the law, which according to the executive of Fernando López Miras was “essential” as a result of an opinion of the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia, led the Cartagena City Council to point out that it is no longer vetoed the expansion project of the Las Dunas shopping center in Cabo de Palos. The mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, defended at the beginning of the week that this project should never have been included in the moratorium, since it does not affect the Mar Menor basin.

Fomento says that "whether they are possible or not" projects such as the Los Belones Partial Plan "is determined by the municipalities"

In the press conference after the Governing Council, the spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño, was asked if there was the possibility of unblocking this private initiative (which includes a gas station, two restaurants and a housing sector) and the Partial Plan Los Belones Este, which includes 700 houses. With his response, he implied that the blockade was maintained on both developments. His words were: «The wording of the text is improved [anterior] and the exclusion areas, which are the same, are specified and better defined. So I think the question is answered.”

Variation in the extensions



Subsequently, in view of the text published in the BORM, City Council sources assured LA VERDAD that, according to their technicians, “the clarification of the interpretative doubts” that existed about the previous moratorium give free rein to the Las Dunas II project. In the new text, article 16.1 specifies that the temporary exclusion area applies to “new developments that have not been initially approved before the date of entry into force of this law” (that of the Mar Menor, of July 2020). Before, there was only talk of “new urban developments that have not been approved.”

Also within article 16.1 of the lagoon law, the decree approved by the acting government of López Miras, of the Popular Party, also incorporates a change regarding the possibility of building in the extensions of consolidated urban land. Specifically, it removes the obligation for the affected land to have the urbanization project approved.

In addition, although sources from the Cartagena City Council assured that this will not unblock the Los Belones Este Partial Plan, in other administrative areas and in the construction sector they indicated that it is possible that the project will see the light.

The decree allows developments that had the project “initially” approved before there was a lagoon law

Development sources indicated that “whether or not the projects are possible is determined by the municipalities, which are the ones that apply the rule as competent in urban matters.” In any case, they assured that the moratorium has never been the reason for blocking the expansion of the Las Dunas shopping center and that the authorization is in municipal hands. In the decree law, they pointed out, “it is maintained that the expansion of consolidated urban centers was always excluded from the moratorium, because the vegetative growth of population centers cannot be strangled.”

What did not raise any unknowns was the matter related to the new wording of article 16.2, which conditions the start of new municipal planning instruments to the Community initially approving the Land Management Plan.