The Cartagena City Council has launched a special reinforcement on line 14 that connects the northern area, from La Aljorra-El Albujón-Las Lomas-Miranda and Santa Ana, to Cartagena, to provide a provisional solution to the students and families of the IES of El Bohío and San Isidoro de Los Dolores that have been affected by the problem of school transportation.

In this way, as the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, explained this Tuesday, “this morning, about 150 students arrived on time at the El Bohío and San Isidoro de Los Dolores centers, by making two buses available to the students. entry and exit times of educational centers.

“We want to collaborate and provide a provisional solution to these families who have been affected at the beginning of the school year,” said the mayor, who confirmed that this reinforcement of the line will continue until the problems affecting school transportation in the area are resolved. the town.

Municipal sources highlighted that “this measure is added to others that the Government of Noelia Arroyo has implemented in terms of mobility and urban transport, such as the 60% bonus on public transport (of which the City Council subsidizes 30%), and which maintains the price of the general voucher trip at 30 cents until December.