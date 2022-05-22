CR Cartagena Sunday, May 22, 2022, 08:37



The Cartagena City Council has put into circulation 17 million euros in investments in the last two years to mitigate the effects of the economic crisis that began with the coronavirus pandemic and that has continued with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the tension in the markets international financiers. This is highlighted by an internal municipal report, which highlights the freezing of rates and prices for 2022, which means stopping entering 2.3 million euros; and the reduction of the construction tax in the center for developers who want to promote works.

In addition, said study values ​​at 8,403,000 euros the cost that the direct contributions and the income foregone due to the decisions adopted during the confinements have had for the municipal administration. That is the cost of the welfare measures for those who needed the most help due to their precarious economic situation -such as the distribution of food to children and dependents-, as well as for the exemption of fees to hoteliers and direct aid to the union, which amounted to 4,107,000 euros, half of the total. Between grants and investments, municipal contributions exceed 25 million euros, not counting the 1.6 million from the contingency fund.

The report highlights that all these measures are adopted “in an extremely hostile environment for public accounts” due to a series of factors. The most notable is the increase in the price of energy. The City Council foresaw a 25% increase this year and has fallen short. Electricity and fuel receipts have multiplied by three, which represents a gap of 6 million.

In addition, the rise in raw materials, materials and labor costs means that all tenders are becoming 20% ​​more expensive, while making contracting difficult.

There is also a decrease in income of 32% due to capital gains. What’s more: this year the City Council has had to face the return of one million euros for this tax annulled by the Constitutional Court in October. And the bad forecasts do not stop there, since the municipal government calculates that the collection of the liquidation of state taxes ceded to the municipalities will fall by 3 million, since now it is time to liquidate those of 2020, the year of the start of the pandemic and of the lockdowns.