The Cartagena City Council is the first major institution in the Region of Murcia to approve its budgets, which total 247 million and include a loan of 10 million euros. In the opinion of the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, the approval in plenary session of the accounts on this Friday, December 2, allows the activation of the large investment, modernization, revitalization and protection projects for families and companies.

The fifth budgets of this legislature have gone ahead without the support of the opposition, and after the rejection of an amendment to the entire MC, supported by Podemos, and a partial one presented by Vox regarding the maritime evening in Cartagena.

The Councilor for the Treasury, Esperanza Nieto, explained that the accounts increase by 5.6% compared to 2022, going from 234 to 247 million euros. In terms of investment, the budget includes a total of 16.5 million euros, 21% more than last year, to carry out large-scale works such as Espacio Algameca or the Isaac Peral house-museum.

One of the strong bets of these budgets is the modernization of services, with items of 1.3 million euros for the maintenance contract for public roads and another of almost two million for the maintenance and modernization of street furniture.

Celebrations rise more than 17%, and culture almost a million euros. Education, for its part, increases its item by almost one million euros. Of the total, the chapter that grew the most is personnel, reaching just over 94 million euros, due to the inclusion of personnel from autonomous bodies, in addition to spending on reinforcing and expanding the Local Police and Fire Brigade staff. .

10 million debt



Isabel García, MC councilor, defended her amendment to the entirety and voted against the accounts because “they are the result of an amalgamation of defectors without a project and unspeakable personal interests.” García emphasized the increase of 10 million in the amount of the loans requested during this legislature, reaching “the not inconsiderable figure of 30 million, which citizens will have to pay”, in addition to questioning their purpose. «To what confessable destination is your financial voracity going? To improve Cartagena, no.

García insisted that “these numbers are not believed by the auditor, who again warns in his report a certain overestimation of some concepts.”

In response, Nieto criticized that the amendment did not contain a single proposal. Regarding the request for loans, he asked if “they were asking in a veiled way that instead of resorting to loans we raise taxes on citizens.”

Podemos, who supported the amendment in its entirety, assured that these are not the budgets that the municipality of Cartagena needs, because they are unrealistic in income, increase public debt and are not decentralized as required by the regulation of citizen participation. The councilor of the purple formation, Aurelia García, added in one of her interventions that “the contempt of the Government, based on its absolute majority, is complete, to the point that the time that this executive gives us to the opposition councilors to study the more than 900 pages of the budget is five business days, something that is clearly insufficient and a clear abuse of its absolute majority and, what is worse, a lack of respect for democracy.

Gonzalo Abad, councilor for Vox, who presented a partial amendment to allocate 8,000 euros to the Cartagena maritime evening, rejected the municipal budgets. “Something must be doing wrong when it is necessary to modify the accounts to meet the expenses derived from court rulings on urban planning.”