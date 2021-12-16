Arroyo is confident that the restoration of the Basilica de la Caridad will go from 50,000 to 500,000 euros and Castejón urges the expansion and improvement of four institutes
«We want to see the specific item of the ZAL, where are the millions of euros. The Port Authority, the City Council and Sepes have already done their job. And now we want, within that generality of games, to see where the ZAL is ». These three sentences, pronounced yesterday by the vice mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, summarize the is
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply