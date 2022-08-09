THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:49



The Irrigation Community of Campo de Cartagena and the City Council signed an agreement yesterday to collaborate in the maintenance and upkeep of the roads belonging to this group and which are for public use. Each of these bodies will contribute 40,000 euros a year to “substantially improve the state of the transfer road network,” explained the mayor, Noelia Arroyo.

A mixed commission formed by both institutions will be in charge of determining the priority actions in the nearly 300 kilometers of these roads.

For Arroyo, the City Council “should be involved in collaborating in the maintenance of these roads, which have practically become public roads for citizens.” It is his intention “to take a further step in some sections, which the Irrigation Community will give us, to better adapt these routes.” For this reason, “we will prepare a list of possible sections in that commission and we will study the best candidates based on their use and their relationship with municipal roads.”

The president of the Irrigation Community was satisfied with this agreement, because “working together is the only way to reach a successful conclusion.” He recalled that, apart from the economic contribution that this agreement represents, the entity he represents has already invested more than 300,000 euros in recent months in the repair and maintenance of roads. Many of them were particularly affected by episodes of heavy rain.

floodable section



Yesterday, MC demanded in a statement the repair of the Siphon Road, at the height of the railway speed bump, because it floods every time it rains. In this area, the Cartagena City Council is in the process of “expropriating several neighboring owners to be able to carry out work that prevents the accumulation of water,” said Arroyo. The intention is to create two concrete gutters and place a sandbox that retains the soil from the crop field upstream, so as to alleviate the accumulation of water at that point.