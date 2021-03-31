The Department of Social Services of the Cartagena City Council designed a program full of inclusive cultural activities aimed especially at people with disabilities. The offer is grouped into four major routes that will review the cultural heritage of the port city, according to municipal sources in a statement.

In this regard, Mayor Ana Belén Castejón stated that “if the culture of a municipality cannot reach everyone, that culture is deficient. From the Cartagena City Council we do not want deficient cultural programming, but rather inclusive and accessible to all because people with different capacities have the right to culture and the public powers have the obligation to guarantee their rights “.

In this sense, it is a set of activities that are included in three headings: The Inclusive Adapted Cultural Project, which includes guided tours through accessible cultural itineraries, as well as visits to museums and temporary exhibitions; and the edition of an Accessibility Guide of the Cultural Heritage of Cartagena, which collects, in addition to information on accessibility, other important data such as location, hours, telephone numbers and emails.

It also contemplates the program ‘The Artist and the Disability’, with online cultural activities in which the artist Juan José Quirós will take a tour, through short videos, through the great accessible sculptural heritage of Cartagena and other places in the Region in a closer and more descriptive way.

The mayor stated that “with this project we want offer the possibility of enjoying the cultural offer that Cartagena has to all citizens and we want it to be an instrument for inclusive participation. For this reason, it is designed so that it can be enjoyed by people with and without disabilities, people who belong to disability organizations and also for those who are not included in any of them.

In addition, Castejón advanced that «this project It will be offered to all disability entities with all precautionary security measures that are required at this time due to the health situation we live in. ” Within the Inclusive Adapted Cultural project, different cultural itineraries were included, which will begin this April and will be carried out with small groups, twice a week.

Thus, in terms of archaeological heritage It includes the Castillo de la Concepción, the Christmas Fort, the Punic Wall and the Roman Forum Quarter and the rest of the sites. As for the architectural heritage routes, they include Religious architecture, and Civil architecture, as well as the modernist route.

On the part of the routes sculptural heritage They include the monument to Santiago Apóstol, the Héroes de Cavite y Cuba monument, the ICUE sculpture, the Carmen Conde sculpture and the Isidoro Máiquez sculpture. Finally, the Museum route includes the National Museum of Underwater Archeology (ARQUA), the Municipal Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Modern Art (MURAM), the Naval Museum and the Museum of the Roman Theater.

Refering to Cultural Heritage GuideIn it you can find information on the type and degree of accessibility of the archaeological and sculptural heritage, itineraries and museums, among other infrastructures. The Guide can be downloaded in PDF format from the municipal website.

For her part, the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Social Services, Noelia Arroyo, declared that “our goal is to provide people with disabilities with accurate information so that, quickly, they can choose the cultural itinerary that they are most interested in doing within the wide offer that Cartagena has. In addition, it has pictograms that facilitate at a glance the description of the degree of accessibility of each of the monuments, routes, churches and museums that it includes «. The The third axis of this initiative is ‘The Artist and Disability’, which will take a virtual tour of some of the sculptural wonders of Cartagena such as the universal Carmen Conde, the Icue or monument to the Nazarene.

The program also will show a vision of art, sculpture and painting from disability, through the artistic workshops that are taught by the different disability entities, in order to publicize the creations and artistic and manual capacities of their users, in a dynamic and participatory way, and as a way to create and bring art closer to people with different abilities. “We hope that this program that we have designed with the great team of the Department of Social Services has the journey and is received as we expect,” remarked the deputy mayor.

In addition, it will offer the vision and artistic activity of people linked to art, and also, of people who overcome challenges day by day, offering the best of themselves, through interviews. The Videos that are made will be uploaded to the YouTube channel of the Cartagena City Council and they can also be followed through the Facebook page of the Elderly and People with Disabilities ‘informayor’.

This activities, they will be sent daily to the 30 groups formed by almost 600 people in Cartagena, its neighborhoods and its councils through WhatsApp, will also be broadcast on TeleCartagena. Finally, all the elderly who wish to do so and are not yet registered in these workshops can do so through the email ‘[email protected]’ or by calling ‘968-128851’ and ‘661-479542’.