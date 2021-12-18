Alejandro Puebla (CN Cartagonova-Cartagena), swimmer who in turn is part of the NEAN of CN Metropole, of the coach and technical director Fred Vergnoux, beat this Saturday the best national mark of 3,000 meters at the headquarters of the popular Canarian club, in the framework of the Canary Islands Club Cup that is being played this weekend.

As reported by the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation, the swimmer from Cartagena signed a record of 30: 27.04, just over six seconds better than the previous record.