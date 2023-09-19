The Cartagena band Arde Bogotá has accumulated two nominations at the Latin Grammys, which this year celebrate their twenty-fourth edition. Their latest work, ‘Cowboys de la A3’, earned them the nomination for Best Rock Album, and the song ‘Los Perros’, for Best Rock Song.

Arde Bogotá competes in the ‘Best Rock Album’ category with ANIMAL, De la Tierra, Eruca Sativa and Molotov. In ‘Best Rock Song’ they do it with ‘Predadores’, by De la Tierra; ‘The floor is lava’, from Everything Appears Normal; ‘Gris’, by Juanes; and ‘Leche de tigre’, by Diamante Eléctrico.

“They have nominated four kids who made an album at the Polígono Cabezo Beaza in Cartagena,” the members of Arde Bogotá published this Tuesday on social networks. “Many thanks to the people who listen, feel, sing and dance to this album and this song because they give them meaning every day.”

This year, Latin Grammy Week will be held in Seville and, according to the organization itself, the more than 400 members of the Latin Recording Academy have carried out intense work in recent months to evaluate the more than 19,000 entries they received.

This year’s Latin Grammy nominees were selected in 56 categories, and reflect a wide variety of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023). All songs that are considered for nominations must be new songs and have a minimum percentage of the lyrics (51%) in Spanish, Portuguese or any regional indigenous dialect.

The final round of voting to select the winners of the Latin Grammy will start on September 29 and the winners will be announced on Thursday, November 16 at a gala held at the Palacio de Congresos y Expósitos in Seville.