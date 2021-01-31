Swimming The first wins in the absolute test of 5,000 meters and the second wins in its category and sets the record for Spain Alberto Martínez and Alejandro Puebla. / JM Rodríguez / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

The Cartagena swimmers Alberto Martínez and Alejandro Puebla have been the main protagonists of the Spanish long distance championship held this Sunday in San Cugat. The 22-year-old Olympian Martinez was the national champion in the 5,000-meter absolute test, while the very young Puebla, who fought his tickets to Tokyo, won gold in the junior category 2 and in the process broke the Spanish record by completing a mark of 52 minutes, 46 seconds and 52 hundredths.

Alberto Martínez is the greatest Spanish hope in open water and he attended the San Cugat appointment with the already secured ticket for the Tokyo Olympic Games. He gave no respite to his opponents and devoured his rivals, winning gold in the absolute test in a time of 53 minutes, 38 seconds and 53 hundredths. The big surprise in the morning came from Puebla, who at junior age set a historic record in that same test. The record was in the hands of Catalan Albert Escrits since 2019, in 52 minutes, 48 ​​seconds and 14 hundredths.