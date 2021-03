Photohistory of Cartagena Interview between King Alfonso XIII of Spain and the Kings of England Edward VII and Queen Alejandra, in the bay of Cartagena.

Fotohistoria de Cartagena, faithful to its principle of considering photography as a historical document in itself, takes a step forward and incorporates coloring for black and white photos. And it does so by trying to attract the attention of those who see photography from this historical perspective and not so much from a technical or artistic point of view