Cartabia reform: the principle of the adversarial procedure is not protected!

It was supposed to enter into force on June 30, 2023 to give lawyers, judges and judicial offices time to adapt, but the current government has decided to bring the date forward to February 28. We are talking about the Cartabia reform in the field of civil proceedings, after that of the criminal trial entered into force on 30 December. It is a real revolution that modifies the entire structure of the civil process.

Let’s see the main points and some critical aspects:

– The civil trial becomes, in continuity with the emergency legislation, completely telematic in the filing of documents, from the introductory one to the last one (it has already been the case since 6 March 2020 as a measure to combat the pandemic by avoiding contact between users and chancelleries). An important novelty is the mandatory nature of the notifications via certified e-mail to the counterparty, thus eliminating the double paper-electronic track that has already been in force for several years.

The controversial point is the obligation to notify via Pec also to private individuals if they have an address of certified mail, in fact, as of today there is no digital national registry of all resident citizens. We will go by trial and error, with the risk of some unjust pronouncement of inadmissibility. On this point we are confident that this rule will be postponed at least to allow the competent ministry to prepare the digital registry or to maintain the double track that has worked very well up to now. For recipients who do not have the PEC, notifications can continue to take place in paper form. The so-called digital identity should arrive in April, but at the moment nothing is known yet.

Subscribe to the newsletter

