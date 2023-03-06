That night of May 9, 2022, the then mayor Guillermo Benitez Torres celebrated the Mazatlan mothers. Hundreds of housewives accompanied by their children lined up for kilometers to enter the Urías neighborhood sports field, where a raffle would be held, whose main prizes were two cars and five latest model motorcycles. The field of dirt and fences eaten away by excess saltpeter looked plethoric, whose assistants were looking for a new car on the mere 10th of May.

With weeks in advance, the “Chemist” Benítez deployed an entire advertising campaign in the official website of the Town Hall and their related means inviting the housewives to that great celebration, whose prizes they claimed had been bought with their own money and after passing the ‘tray’ with their officials. However, in the breakdown of the public account for the month of May, it was discovered that neither the mayor nor his officials disbursed a single peso for the vehicles given away. The invoices were charged to the treasuryto taxpayer money.

This situation forced opposition councilors to file complaints with the Internal Organ of Control of the Mazatlan City Council and the Superior State Audit. Almost a year later, the former Morenista mayor is facing legal proceedings for this case, and for the million-dollar purchase of lamps without bidding. He “Chemist” Benitez He is in the dock and it will be in the coming months when a judge decides his legal situation.

It is worrying and outrageous that Jumapam fails to comply with the supply of drinking water in the Antonio Toledo Corro sports fields. This weekend, the sports venue, which is attended by hundreds of players (children, youth and adults) and their families, did not have water service in the toilets.

That became a dunghill. The most urgent had to endure the bad smell until they met their physiological needs. The assistants did not know the reasons why there was no water in a place where hundreds of people attend. The manager of Jumapam, Jorge González, and the director of Imdem, Fabiola Judith Verde Rosas, must analyze the problem, since it is inhumane for players and fans to live in an unhealthy place, where there is a lack of sanitary measures as an elementary human right.

Mayor Édgar González Zataráin will start the program “Listening to the People” today, and there are already voices who believe that the current governmentHierno wants to be close to the people, but with a view to 2024. This program had already been promoted in the administration of Alejandro Higuera, although he carried it out in the colonies, and Alejandro Camacho in the municipal palace, just as González Zataráin will do today.

Although the Sinaloa Secretary of Fisheries, Flor Emilia Guerra Mena, announced that tentatively March 15 would be the start of the shrimp ban, the fishing sector is waiting for the meeting of the Bans Committee convened by Conapesca to be held, and the date is officially announced. The producers of marine waters and riverside fishermen urge that the harvest be closed because it is in the reproduction stage and the ‘changuerismo’ persists.

We recommend you read: