Mitsubishi Montero (1985,1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004,2005, 2006, 2007)

Through several generations it is the model that has achieved the most victories in the history of Dakar Stéphane Peterhansel, Luc Alphand, Hiroshi Masuoka, Kenjiro Shinozuka, Bruno Saby or Hubert Auriol reached the Olympus of the Dakar thanks to their victories with the signing of diamonds . Mitsubishi also went down in history in 2001 by winning this rally at the hands of the German Jutta Kleinschmidt, who so far has been the only woman to have won the Dakar.