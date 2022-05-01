Who had the video game in their hands TOCA: Touring Car Championship knows how important this title was for all fans of virtual motoring. The 1997 BTCC championship was spectacular, with eight factory teams on the track to claim victory: Audi, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, Vauxhall and Volvo. And the video game prepared by Codemasters, based on that championship, won by the Swiss Alain Menu on a Renault Laguna, found equally enthusiastic reviews. What were the cars that starred in that video game? Audi A4, Ford Mondeo, Honda Accord, Nissan Primera, Peugeot 406, Renault Laguna, Vauxhall Vectra and Volvo S40. 25 years later, let’s go and rediscover them.

Audi A4. The B5 / 8D on track in the 1997 BTCC was the racing version of the first generation Audi A4, a model for the D segment that replaced the 80. It was presented in October 1994. Stylistically, this car continued in a sort of continuity with respect to the model that preceded it, although it was much more rounded. It shared the floor with Volkswagen Passat, and like its relative it had a great commercial success.

Ford Mondeo. Although the first official images were released in late 1992, the first generation of the Mondeo was launched in March 1993 with a presentation at the Geneva Motor Show. Available as a four-door, five-door sedan and station wagon, it was produced at the Belgian plant in Genk. The first version was not very significant in terms of design, and only in the restyling of 1996 was a more jaunty front introduced. In 1993 it was the only car in its class with a standard driver’s airbag, a notable plus point.

Honda Accord. Unlike its colleagues on the track, the Accord carried a long history. In fact, in 1997 the fifth generation of the Japanese car was in production (in Swindon, UK). The stylistic language was the same as the Civic of the time, and was fitted with Rover engines.

Nissan Primera. The second generation Primera was introduced in 1995 in Japan and arrived in Europe in the fall of 1996. Technically, it ditched the rear axle parallel-link suspension scheme in favor of a new multilink suspension design taken from the 1995 Nissan Maxima. , combined with the front multilinks of the previous series. Rather confident, however, it did not have a design that was too convincing compared to its segment rivals. However, it was in keeping with the style dictates of the mid-nineties in Japan.

Peugeot 406. The car originated from the so-called D80 project, aimed at creating a sedan that would replace the 405 but with larger dimensions. The new car, dubbed 406, was presented at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show. It was part of the same family as the Citroën Xantia.

Renault Laguna. The first generation of the car produced by the French company was an interesting attempt to enter the medium-high market segment. It was presented in Paris in 1994, as heir to the Renault 21; it had practically nothing to do with the latter in terms of design, with the Laguna much more rounded and modern. The name derives from a concept car presented at the 1990 Paris Motor Show (again, no kinship) and definitively led Losanga to give fictitious names to its cars following the example of Clio, Twingo and Safrane. The car was extremely competitive in the BTCC.

Vauxhall / Opel Vectra. The Vectra B, the second generation, took to the track in the BTCC: production began in August 1995, with presentation at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It was not a revolution compared to the A version, but stylistically it was much more pleasant and aerodynamic, so much so that it boasted a Cx of 0.28.

Volvo S40. Safe as few, the first generation of the S40 was presented in 1995. Produced in the Netherlands, it was also a huge success in the station wagon version. It offered side airbags and more rounded shapes than Volvo’s 1980s tradition. Despite these peculiarities, the prices of this car were not too high, and in this sense it was an excellent compromise in the cost / quality ratio.