The car of the future could be very different from today, as the automotive industry is undergoing significant transformation due to technological advancements and changes in consumer needs. Here are some of the possible characteristics and trends we might see in car of the future:

Electric Vehicles (EV): the transition to electric vehicles is underway, and in the future it is expected that more and more cars will be powered by electric batteries rather than internal combustion engines. This should reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Autonomous driving: Autonomous driving is expected to become increasingly common. Autonomous vehicles can improve road safety and provide greater convenience to drivers. However, it will take some time before they are widely adopted. Advanced Connectivity: the cars of the future will be more connected than ever. The Internet connection will allow drivers to access online services, real-time software updates and advanced features such as navigation based on real-time data. Greater attention to cybersecurity on cars will also be needed. Shared Vehicles and Mobility as a Service (MaaS): the idea of ​​owning a car may become less common, with more and more people using mobility services like Uber, Lyft or similar services. This could reduce the need for parking and reduce the number of vehicles on the roads. Lightweight materials: to reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency, cars of the future could use increasingly lighter and stronger materials, such as aluminum alloys or advanced composites. Sustainability: attention to sustainability will be fundamental. Cars of the future could be designed to reduce environmental impact, using recyclable materials and zero-emission propulsion systems. Artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality: AI-based digital assistants could become an integral part of the driving experience, providing real-time information and driving assistance. Augmented reality could be used to improve road safety and navigation. Innovative design: Designers will have increasingly more freedom to design vehicles without the need for a traditional internal combustion engine, paving the way for more innovative designs and more flexible interior spaces. Clean energy: some future vehicle concepts could integrate clean energy sources such as solar cells or other advanced technologies to increase the vehicles’ autonomy.

It is important to note that many features of future cars are already emerging in the automotive industry or are in development. However, the degree of adoption will vary from region to region and will depend on many factors, including the availability of infrastructure and government incentives.

What will the design of the cars of the future be like?

How is the design of new cars changing? We, the old guard, accustomed to magical designer bodywork Pininfarina, Giugiaro, De Silva And Bertone, we must recognize that design evolves quickly. AtIAA Munichwhich closed its doors on September 10, 2023, for example, the Volkswagen Group he bet on the impact one. Oliver Blumethe CEO, highlighted that “the Wolfsburg company also focuses on innovation, technology, connectivity and digitalisation”.

Volkswagen’s car of the future

Among the innovations from the Volkswagen Group presented at the 2023 Munich Motor Show is the concept ID.GTI that compared to Golf GTI seen in Frankfurt in ’75, offers smaller dimensions and electric drive. There ID.7three-volume electric, boasts 700 km of autonomy.

Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept, the car of the future according to Volkswagen

Hyper-connected dashboard and digital interfaces for Audi Q6 e-tronthe electric SUV based on PPE platform (Premium Platform Electric) in collaboration with Porschean SUV that shows off a new style in the passenger compartment with a dashboard by Audi Digital Stage with an 11.9-inch instrument display, OLED curved panoramic screen and a panel reserved for the passenger never seen before on an Ingolstadt model and which allows the latter to watch a film without distracting those behind the wheel.

The car of the future according to Audi, the dashboard by Audi Digital Stage of the Q6 e-tron electric SUV

The PPE platform, also planned for the future Electric Porsche Macanuses 99 kWh prismatic cell batterieson-board network a 800 volts and recharges up to 270 kW of direct current.

Opel design, the future of design

There will be over 350 million connected cars in circulation in the world by the end of 2023, according to an estimate byAutopromotec Observatorya number that will exceed 900 million at the beginning of 2030 Omg. And then further interest in the concept Opel Experimentala C-segment electric crossover built on the Bev platform Stellantis Group with a Bold and Pure stylistic philosophy where the chrome has disappeared and, in addition to illuminated elements, cameras have arrived to replace the rear-view mirrors.

Opel Experimental presentation at the 2023 Munich Motor Show

And we still saw active front and rear flaps on the Vizor 4D with Goodyear recycled tires. And also projection technology supported by artificial intelligence and natural voice control.

The car of the future according to BMW, Lamborghini, Mercedes, MG and Mini

BMW showcased a profound revolution in design with a project named Neue Class which from 2025 will launch a sedan and a large D-segment SUV, while now the spotlight is on Series 5 with the debut of M5of electricity i5 and variations plug-in hybrid. Lamborghinis has lifted the veils again on Lanzador after the catwalk in California.

Smart #3 in the 25th Anniversary Edition version

Luxury strategy for the MMA platform Mercedes and European debut of MG with Cybersterthe first electric roadster and of Smart#3a coupe SUV, again Mini with two new features.

How car design changes with the arrival of Chinese brands

The electric car is therefore the protagonist with the CEO of the Renault Group, Luca de Meowho remarked that “The competitiveness of Chinese companies comes from a long-term industrial strategy where they have had the entire system behind them, at all levels, and have looked at it from the sourcing of raw materials up to the charging stations. This puts them in a position of at least a temporary advantage over electrics.”

De Meo returned to talk about the relationship between European and Chinese industry at the Monaco Motor Show

And the massive presence of Chinese brands (Byd, Forthing, Leapmotor, Xpeng, Seres) confirms this. He’s righteng. Roberto Piattia true expert on the Chinese market, when he writes about his book “Car design towards new horizons” That “talking about the beauty of a car is treacherous terrain, an evaluation conditioned by taste, by the period, by the values ​​of a brand. On the other hand, this applies to a car as well as to a watch, a piece of jewelery or a high fashion dress. I believe that the design should have the objective of generating a fascinating automobile, with a strong character and creating individual distinctive signs.

BYD Han, Chinese sportswoman

It’s a shame that many designers think of the car as an object made only of sheet metal and glass. If the sinuous shapes of the bodywork are still attractive today, a lot of work needs to be done on the interior. We need to break away from certain legacies.”

The car of the future according to Walter de Silva

Speaking of car design, here’s an answer from the multiple career award winner Walter de Silva (Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Seat, Audi, VW, Lamborghini). Recently the designer from Lecco signed the S9 hypercarprogenitor of Silk Fawat the insistence of friends Dialma Zinelli Of Dallara And Peter Tutzer, former technical director of Bugatti. Also involved Katia Bassi, Roberto Fedeli and Amedeo Felisa in Walter de Silva & Partners.

Walter de Silva

The Silk-Faw is first Sino-American joint venture based in Italyin a guise closer to production than the prototype seen Hongqi S9 seen years ago at the Shanghai Motor Show. The S9 evokes a glider: it will be made in the Silk-Faw factory in Gavassa (Reggio Emilia).

To this one plug-in hybrid hypercar will follow in 2024 a Sports SUV called S7 and then there will also be a sedan grandturismo variant. The engine is a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 (with electric generation) in the central rear position that delivers 918 HPwhile others 530 HP they come from three electric motors placed on the gearbox and the other two on the front axle.

The Hongqi S9 hypercar

The combined power is around 1400 HP. Acceleration from 0 to 100 times in 2 seconds. The screen in the center of the steering wheel. The engine in question made it happen Joerg Ross, ex Ferrari, Maserati and Aston Martin. Price around 2 million euros.

“In designing the S9 – he said de Silva – I focused on the essence of beauty with clean, strong and essential lines and took into account the advice of aerodynamicists. The red light recalls the Hongqi brand, a Chinese word meaning red flag. I’m happy with the result.”

