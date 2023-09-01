The brand’s most powerful vehicles Dodge, the Charger SRT Hellcat and the Charger Hemi, top the list of cars most likely to be stolen in the United States, according to a recent study by the Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS for its acronym in English).

The Charger SRT Hellcat, a sedan equipped with a 717-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged engine, is 60 times more likely to be stolen than the average vehicle in the country. Meanwhile, the Charger Hemi, which has a 485-horsepower engine, is 20 times more likely to be stolen.

Following these two Dodge muscle cars are the luxury vehicle Infinity Q50, Dodge Challenger and Land Rover Range Rover.

The Dodge Charger Hemi tops the ranking.

The study also revealed an increase in thefts of Kia brand vehicles, after the viralization on social networks of videos that show how to easily circumvent their anti-theft systems.

Four Kia models are now among the 20 most stolen in the US. The front-wheel-drive Kia Sportage is sixth on the list, followed by the four-wheel-drive Sportage in eighth. The Rio and Forte models occupy the eleventh and twelfth place, respectively.

The City of Chicago recently filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, accusing them of exaggerating the anti-theft measures on their vehicles. Despite touting security systems, many of these cars lack immobilizers and other advanced technology.

This situation has led to a significant increase in crime, disproportionately affecting the city’s lowest-income residents.

To put it in perspective, while the Charger SRT Hellcat has a starting price of 92,845 dollars (just over 378 million pesos), the Kia Rio and the Forte are sold for 16,750 (just over 68 million pesos) and 19,690 dollars (just over 80 million pesos), respectively.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

