If you like sweet but you are looking for healthy options that take care of your digestion, carrot donuts of the nutritionist Blanca García-Orea (@blancanutri) can become your new favorite recipe. This version without refined sugars or ultraprocessed flours Not only is it delicious, but it also helps reduce inflammation thanks to its natural and fiber -rich ingredients.

“They are very easy to do and fast,” Blanca explains on her Instagram account, where she shares recipes focused on digestive well -being and intestinal microbiota. In addition, they can freeze, which makes them a practical option to always have a healthy snack.

Ingredients

3 roasted carrots

2 eggs

65 g of ground almond (or flour of another dry or oatmeal)

60 g of oatmeal

1 ripe banana (or 1 roasted apple)

2 tablespoons of natural coconut vegetable yogurt

1 teaspoon baking powder

Coverage

6 ounces of chocolate +85% cocoa

1 teaspoon coconut oil (or olive)

Anacardos cream to decorate

How to prepare them step by step

Roast carrots: you can do it in the microwave (5 minutes in a steam case, without water), baked or steamed. It is important that they do not touch the water to prevent water from being left. Crush and mix: Put all the ingredients (except those of coverage) in a bowl and mix with a hand blender until you get a homogeneous dough. Bake: pour the mixture into donut molds and bake at 180ºC (heat up and down) for 20 minutes or until they are ready. Prepare the coverage: melt the chocolate with the coconut oil in the microwave (1 and a half minute to 800W, removing every 30 seconds). Decorate: Place donuts on baking paper and pour the melted chocolate. You can add anacardos cream for an extra touch of flavor. Cool: put them in the fridge so that the coverage hardens.

Conservation

3-4 days are preserved in the fridge and can also freeze, maintaining their texture and taste intact.

Carrot Benefits

Carrot is a key food for intestinal health thanks to its high soluble and insoluble fiber contentwhich favors digestive traffic and helps prevent constipation. In addition, your contribution of beta -carotenes and antioxidants helps reduce inflammation of the intestine and protects the digestive mucosa, favoring the balance of the microbiota. Its regular consumption can also help combat swelling and improve digestion by stimulating gastric juice production. In addition, cooked carrots are especially beneficial in cases of diarrhea, since they help regulate intestinal transit and to replace essential minerals.