Ship’s carriers ‘Karim Allah’, docked in the port of Cartagena since this Thursday with about 900 calves on board, have denounced that the tests they commissioned from a private company to show that the animals are “in good health” have been ‘blocked’ by the Spanish authorities.

In a statement sent by Animal Equality, the staff assures that the samples obtained last Wednesday by the company «have been locked and sealed by the Spanish authorities before arriving at the laboratory. ‘

The carriers’ attorneys claim that the State “has never tried to solve the problem and ensure the welfare of the animals”, since “there is a resolution that from the beginning prevented them from returning to Spanish waters,” according to the Animal Equality note.

Likewise, he denounced the “slowness” of the authorities, since since his berth at the Escombreras dock, after two months sailing through the Mediterranean and after his arrival at the port of destination, in Turkey, was rejected, “The official veterinarians have not checked the condition of the animals or carried out any tests”.

Europe asks for explanations



Given the “lack of transparency” on the part of Spain, the Investigation Committee on Animal Transport created by the European Parliament has sent a letter to the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, requesting updated information on the situation of ‘Karim Allah ‘and the decisions taken. For its part, Animal Equality has claimed in writing the urgent intervention of official veterinarians and that the situation of the animals is informed.

The international organization also demands that the ship ‘ElBeik’, loaded with 1,776 heads and which is in a similar situation in Cyprus, be requested immediately to return to Spanish waters and treat the animals.

«Given the impossibility to ensure the conditions of health or animal welfare until destination, we request that Spain prohibits the transport of animals to countries outside the EU as several European countries have already done ”, he added.

They ask to end long trips



Animal Equality has already filed a lawsuit with the General Directorate of Agricultural Production Health upon detecting “deficiencies” in the handling of the lambs that shipped last spring in the port of Cartagena bound for Saudi Arabia.

Thus, the organization carried out an investigation and initiated a petition addressed to the European Commission and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries in which it demanded the end of long-distance transport for animals, which has already been signed by more than 22,000 people.

Spain is the leading European country in export of live cattle. Many of these animals “are raised in Spain, but also imported from all over Europe and fattened here to later be sent to the Middle East.”