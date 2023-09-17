The “Carpet” plan has been announced at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports

The “Carpet” plan has been announced at Moscow airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo. About it reports Baza.

“Carpet” is announced when unknown or dangerous objects appear in the sky.

According to the Yandex.Schedules portal, at the moment detained 29 flights, nine cancelled.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that air defense troops successfully repelled an attack by a drone heading towards Moscow. The drone was intercepted in the urban district of Istra. There were no destructions or casualties.